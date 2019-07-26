AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who did more than $10,000 in damage to a gaming machine at the Spokane Tribe Casino.
According to police, the man apparently got upset at the outcome of his game in the early hours of Thursday, July 25, and took his anger out on the screen.
He ran away on foot from the casino once he saw the damage he did and arrived at a gray sedan.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Steadman at (509)244-3707 or ssteadman@cawh.org.