AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is looking for a man they said used a stolen debit card at an Arby's last month.
According to police, the man bought himself and his female companion dinner at the Airway Heights Arby's on October 20.
The debit card was also used fraudulently by the woman a couple of weeks ago at Walmart.
Police say the man and woman -- and possibly others -- went on to use the card all over Spokane County for two days, stealing more than $2,200 from the victim's account.
The woman has been identified and charged for her role in the case. Police are now asking for the public's assistance identifying the man. He was driving a gold GMC Envoy or a similar vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.org.
