Airway Heights Police looking for suspects after victim was robbed and badly beaten

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is investigating after a victim was robbed and left badly beaten.

According to police, the victim had asked two men to give him a ride to his son's house on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at about 8:45 a.m. in exchange for $10.

The victim was then injured and his wallet was stolen in the area of 21st Avenue and Russell Street. 

The suspect vehicle is a white 2014 Ford Focus with Idaho plates. 

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)904-6264 or ejohnson@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84009939.

