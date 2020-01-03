AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Police in Airway Heights are asking if anyone recognizes a woman they said was involved in cashing a counterfeit and forged check.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the woman went on to buy a laptop with the money from the check before returning the laptop at another Walmart.
She was driving a yellow VW Beetle. See more pictures of the suspect and the vehicle here:
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84000068.
