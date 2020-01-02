Airway Heights Police looking for woman suspected of stealing at least $3,000 in Walmart merchandise

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman suspected of stealing at least $3,000 in Walmart merchandise.
According to the Police Department, the merchandise was stolen during the week of December 21, 2019 through December 27, 2019.
Anyone who thinks they might be able to identify her is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84000017.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.
