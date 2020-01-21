Airway Heights Police looking to identify shoeless theft suspect

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Airway Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who came into Walmart with no shoes before helping himself to a new pair.
According to police, the man also took an employee's backpack and other personal items before he left the store through an emergency exit door.
Anyone who thinks they know who he is is asked to contact Officer Ziegler at (509)904-6661 or mziegler@cawh.org and reference case #2020-84000456.
