The Airway Heights Police Department is under fire after its board representative of the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition is facing domestic violence allegations himself, according to a Thursday report by The Inlander.
Court documents that tell a jarring story about the relationships between officer Curtis Tucker and two of his ex-wives, and potential domestic violence allegations that went unreported.
In a declaration given by one of his ex-wives she wrote: "As my previous court file and declarations will reflect that Curtis was both verbally and physically abusive towards me. I did not report any of the abuse to law enforcement as Curtis is a police officer."
That was not a lone accusation, according the report by the inlander, there is a recorded phone call where Tucker admits to hitting one of his ex-wives.
Tucker denied he was ever abusive to anyone in his own declaration.
The Airway Heights Police Department released a statement saying Detective Tucker is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Spokane Police Department. SPD said they could not comment on the investigation.
If you or anyone you know are a victim of domestic violence there is a 24-seven hotline you can call, text, or email through YWCA Spokane.
- Call: 509-326-2255
- Email: help@ywcaspokane.org
- Text: 509-220-3725