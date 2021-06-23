...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions Friday through at least
Wednesday. Triple digit heat will develop in central Washington
Friday and spread into eastern Washington over the weekend.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Several days of triple digit heat and unusually warm
overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build
up of heat in homes without air conditioning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be an historic heat wave.
Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken
during this upcoming heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
&&