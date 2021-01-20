AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA- Police are hoping that the public can help them in identifying two men who stole a car from the parking lot of the Spokane Tribe Casino on Tuesday.
Airway Heights Police say that the stolen car is a white 2015 Subaru Forester with the license plate DV10825. The car belongs to an 82-year-old woman.
The suspects arrived in a Gold Kia with a temporary tag in the window and yellow TK Auto paper plates. One of the suspects left in the Kia, the other in the stolen Forester.
If you can identify the men in these photos, contact Officer Langan at clangan@cawh.org or at (509)-904-5355, and reference case #2020-84000724. If you see the stolen car, please report it immediately to 911 or Crimecheck.
