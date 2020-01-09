AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are searching for three fraud suspects who racked up over $8,500 dollars using a stolen debit card.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department Facebook page, the three suspects used the debit card at two locations in Airway Heights. They racked up around $2,000 dollars in transactions.
The card was then used all over Spokane, Spokane County and the Spokane Valley the same night. The grand total adds up to over $8,500 dollars in stolen funds.
If you have any information on the crime or the suspects involved, you're asked to contact Airway Heights Police Officer E. Johnson at (509) 934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.org, and reference case #2020-84000175. You can remain anonymous.
