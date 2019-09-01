UPDATE on September 2, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are no longer looking for the man who allegedly involved in stealing a wallet from an older gentleman at the Spokane Tribe Casino.
In a Facebook post, Airway Heights Police said the man saw his image on the original post and turned himself in to officers. He is no longer wanted by police.
Officers are still searching for the woman who was also involved in stealing the wallet and caught on camera.
If you have information, the police ask you to call Officer King at (509) 242-3602 or email at bking@cawh.org.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in stealing a wallet.
According to police, the woman stole a wallet from an elderly gentleman at the Spokane Tribe Casino around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Police think they may live nearby because they left the casino on foot.
