The new Airway Heights Recreation Center is officially open for business.
The two-story building is packed with various features. Those include a gym with a weight area, multiple pools, a lazy river, a full-sized basketball court, a banquet room, community rooms and more.
Management says the old center was too small to effectively serve the community. They say the multimillion dollar-facility is a dream that’s over 15 years in the making.
The community room is free and open to the public. Features such as the gym and aquatics center require a membership. A discount is available for Airway Heights residents, and more information is available here.