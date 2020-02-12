AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights residents are speaking out regarding a dangerous intersection at 8th Avenue west and south King Street.
Residents told KHQ they're worried speeding drivers who blow through stop signs could seriously injure or kill a pedestrian. The intersection is right by Sunset Park and near Sunset Elementary School.
Dale Perry lives near the intersection and has Ring security cameras set up around his property. Recently, Perry's camera caught a white work van blowing through a stop sign at the intersection, nearly missing a pedestrian crossing the street.
The video was posted on a neighborhood Facebook group where it has more than 15 comments and 4 shares.
Perry told KHQ scenes like the one that was captured on video happen frequently at the intersection. He's even seen people drive through his neighborhood going around 35 to 40 miles per hour.
Perry said he contacted both the Airway Heights Police Department and the City of Airway Heights about the dangerous intersection and proposed several solutions. Those solutions include putting speed bumps through the neighborhood or repainting crosswalks and stop lines on street corners.
KHQ reached out to the Airway Heights Police Department, but have not been able to speak with an officer regarding the intersection.
Perry told KHQ that the Airway Heights Police Department did attempt to locate the van and the driver of the vehicle captured on video, but weren't able to find the driver or the company the van belongs to.
If you recognize the van, you're asked to contact the Airway Heights Police Department.
If you have a problem with a dangerous intersection and would like to let the City of Airway Heights about it, you can submit a complaint on the city's website by clicking here.
