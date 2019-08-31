A Jack in the Box employee in Airway Heights was about to leave work when he found a man in his trunk.
According to Airway Heights Police, the employee noticed a wallet and phone in his front seat that did not belong to him. The identification in the wallet was for 35-year-old Jy Jy Jones.
The employee proceeded to open his trunk to find a man wearing only socks and underwear.
The man then jumps out, running toward Papa Murphy’s Pizza and proceeds to climb into an awning at the business.
Responding officers found the man in the attic who complied with orders.
The man told officers he hid in the trunk of the car to escape a person chasing him. He also admitted he was high on meth and did not know the location of his clothes.
The man was identified as Jy Jy Jones and arrested for 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree vehicle prowling.