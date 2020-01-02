Airway Heights robbery suspects assault man for $1.50 in change

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man for $1.50 in change.
According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the victim was walking home on Monday, December 30, 2019 after getting off the bus near Walmart when he was robbed.
The victim was punched in the face several times by two men before handing over all the money he had. He suffered a bloody nose, some loose teeth, a black eye and back pain.
According to police reports, the suspects also took off the victim's eyeglasses and broke them.
Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest in the case. Police provided several pictures, which can be viewed here:
It's possible they live near the Airway Heights Walmart, possibly in the Copper Landing or Cedar Summit Apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at (509)934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.ord and reference case #2019-84009214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.