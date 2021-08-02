Weather Alert

The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert through noon Thursday, Aug. 5, for all of Washington east of the Cascade crest because of degraded air quality. The alert may be extended past Thursday for areas close to active wildfires. Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality reaches Very Unhealthy levels, everyone should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep windows closed if it is not too hot. If you must be outdoors, wear an N-95 respirator mask (people with chronic diseases should check with their doctor before wearing a mask). Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central, East central, North central, Northeast and Southeast Washington and North and North central Idaho. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could reduce afternoon temperatures reducing the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region will play a role in how hot the temperatures are Tuesday and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&