The man who is accused of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter in Airway Heights last week says he doesn't remember the shooting.
38-year-old Zion Carter was arrested in Pierce County after fleeing police following the alleged shooting, and made his first appearance in a Spokane County courtroom Monday. He is facing attempted murder charges, and is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Carter told KHQ Reporter Ayanna Likens in a jailhouse interview that he doesn't remember anything about the shooting he's facing charges for.
"I'm still trying to process that night," Carter says from behind the glass, "that's how I know there is something deeper going on."
Public records show that Carter and his wife were married on June 18th. Just 39 days later, court documents say he shot his new wife multiple times after the two got into a fight.
The docs say after shooting his wife, he went to a different room where the 11-year-old girl was hiding. Carter grabbed a cell phone out of her hand and then shot her twice. The court documents then say Carter then left the bodies and drove west across the state to the Tacoma area.
"How could someone shoot an 11-year-old," Likens asks Carter.
"I've reached out to different mental health outlets," he responds, "and I'm going to continue. Because I don't even know."
Carter told KHQ that he struggles with mental health and tried to get help before the day he allegedly shot his wife and daughter, but didn't have the resources.
"From the outside looking in we were just like the average family, you know? A loving family," Carter says, "It's obvious mental health had a play."
Carter claims that he can't remember what happened that day, and learned what happened via social media. He says he turned himself in because he can't be with his wife and daughter.
"Once I got on social media and heard my wife's condition, I turned myself in," Carter says, "My wife... my daughter's condition, I turned myself in."
"I can't be there, but this is the closest thing to it," he continued.
KHQ has reached out to the victim's family for comment and hasn't yet heard back. However, according to social media posts from the family, Carter's wife is in stable condition and the 11-year-old is out of the hospital.