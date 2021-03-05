In May of 2017, the city of Airway Heights was forced to flush its entire water supply because of contaminants from a firefighting foam used by Fairchild Air Force Base. In the ensuing four years, the Air Force has been testing private wells around Fairchild and installing water filtration systems.
In the course of that maintenance, things occasionally need to be fixed. That's what happened this week.
A Fairchild spokesperson said a contractor was performing a routine check of a well, which previously exceeded the contaminants level. The well also had a filtration system previously installed by the Air Force. A woman took to Facebook, stating Fairchild Air Force Base called her to let her know that the water from that specific well wasn't safe at the time.
Her post, which was written on an Airway Heights Neighborhood group page, attracted the attention of Representative Jenny Graham, who represents the 6th Legislative District (which includes Airway Heights).
Graham told KHQ “Airway Heights is a city on the rise.” (The city’s population has increased by 25%, according to the latest census data.)
"As they continue to grow, they're going to have to have a good reliable water source,” Graham said.
The city of Airway Heights is currently piped in to the city of Spokane's water supply, but Graham said it’s a short-term solution for a long-term problem. She and other lawmakers have put a $10 million dollar request for water system improvements into the State Capital Budget. Graham said according to the studies she's seen, the City of Airway Heights needs a completely new water tank. She also said she doesn't think the people of Airway Heights will ever trust that the current tank has been adequately cleaned out.
