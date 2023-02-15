SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman accused of murder after allegedly telling detectives she shot her son and sawed his head off in June of 2022 made her first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Court documents state 58-year-old Christine Catelli confessed to the murder of 35-year-old Chase Catelli. She told detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office she had shot her son 5 or 6 times in the head because she "didn't want him to suffer."
She went on to tell deputies she sawed off Chase's head and wrapped both his head and his body in plastic before discarding his remains near Rock Lake in Whitman County. After confessing to the murder to detectives, Catelli helped them find the remains.
At her first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court, a judge set Catelli's bond at $500,000. Her arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 28.