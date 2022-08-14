AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Savonna Foreman was experiencing a mental health and medical episode at her apartment on August 14, 2017.
She says the officer who responded to the call, Airway Heights Police Officer Ericka Rose saved her life five years ago.
"I'm getting goosebumps, she's my hero," Foreman said.
Officer Rose recalled what she saw when she arrived on scene five years ago.
"Her family said she's never been like that before, that they didn't know what was going on, but that they really wanted her to go to the hospital," Officer Rose said.
On the way to the hospital, Foreman said she wasn't feeling well in the back of Officer Rose's patrol car.
"I pulled over the car and she had lost consciousness," Officer Rose said. "I gave her a good sternum rub and she didn't move."
Officer Rose had a decision to make–call for an ambulance, or get her to the hospital as fast as she could.
"I chose the latter," Officer Rose said. "We drove real fast, and we made it there just in time. She stopped breathing as soon as we pulled into the parking lot."
Foreman was eventually life-flighted to another hospital but says Officer Rose checked up on her the entire time, until she got back up on her feet.
"I am so glad to have her in my corner," Foreman said.
They've stayed in touch and built a friendship in the years since.
"Every year I make her gifts and she adores them," Foreman said.
"She loves the police department, loves the fire department and stops by regularly to bring us treats," Officer Rose said.
The five-year anniversary gift? A family party at Sunset Park, and a friendship bracelet that Officer Rose says she's going to keep in her patrol car.
"I feel like this isn't a celebration for me, this is a celebration for a second chance at life for her," Officer Rose said. "She's doing really well and that's the most important part."
Foreman says if it wasn't for Officer Rose, she likely wouldn't be here today.
"She has done so much," Foreman said. "There have been so many people that know her by name in the community, and I just wanted her to be recognized for being a hero–because that's what she is to me."
"I'm just doing my job," Officer Rose said. "It's nice to be appreciated for that."