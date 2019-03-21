Alabama man robs store at knife-point, clerk brings out machete then goes to work on suspects' car

Two people were arrested in Alabama after a weekend robbery turned into a knife fight.
Video released by police in Huntsville, Alabama shows a knife wielding man attempting to rob a convenience store early Saturday morning.
But the clerk wasn't having it and pulled out a large machete before remotely locking the store's door.
The armed suspect then threw something through the store's glass door to escape.
Then the clerk and robbery suspect ran outside to a waiting car.
The video then shows a second female suspect pulling out a knife and chasing after the clerk.
During the altercation the clerk started beating on the suspects' vehicle with the machete. He says he wanted to leave enough marks on the vehicle so police could easily find it.
It worked.
The two suspects were arrested and charged with robbery a few blocks away.