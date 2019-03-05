Alabama police arrest a man in connection to the death of 11-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl.
Christopher Wayne Madison is the suspect arrested in connection to the death of Amberly Barnett.
Barnett went missing Friday after she was last seen at her aunt's home according to sheriffs.
Crews searched the area and eventually found Barnett's body Saturday evening.
Authorities said they found Barnett about 200 yards behind the suspect's home.
Sheriffs said preliminary results indicate Barnett died from strangulation.
Police say they're heartbroken, but they're pleased they have taken concrete steps toward justice for the victim.
Madison is being held without bond.