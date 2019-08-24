The parents of a 13-year-old girl are furious with Alaska Airlines after they claim they airline deserted their unaccompanied daughter during her layover at SFO.
According to KOMO, the teen was found in the airport crying by herself and wanted help.
The teen was traveling from Raleigh, North Carolina to Spokane, Washington with her layover begin in SFO.
Her parents paid an additional $75 for the unaccompanied minor service Alaska offers.
In a statement Alaska Airlines said, "While we had tabs on our young guest the entire time, we understand that she may have felt unsupervised in the crowded area and for that we are deeply sorry. We also think we could have done a better job communicating with her.”
The airlines issued a refund of the $75 but the parents are hoping they can get the flight refunded.