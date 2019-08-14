Alaska Airlines has announced a daily nonstop service between Spokane International Airport and Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett that will begin this fall.
Tickets can now be purchased for the service set to begin on Nov. 4, just in time for holiday travels. Spokane will become the 10th destination from Everett's Paine Field.
"When it comes to flights at Paine Field, our guests have been eager for one city to be added above all others right now – they said make it Spokane," said David Besse, Alaska Airlines' manager of network planning. "We believe this route will be very popular, easily connecting family and friends, workers and businesses, between two dynamic regions of the state."
Beginning Nov. 4, flights from Everett to Spokane will depart at 7:55 p.m. with an estimated arrival-time of 9:10 p.m. daily. From Nov. 5 on, Spokane's daily flight to Everett will depart at 7:40 a.m. and arrive at 8:55 a.m. Both flights will be operated by Horizon Air using an Embracer 175 aircraft.
"The announcement of scheduled service to Paine Field by Alaska Airlines fulfills one of the most important air service priorities for our region," said Nancy Vorhees, Chair of the Spokane Airport Board.
Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport added, "This new service to Paine Field will directly benefit the aerospace industry sector as it continues to expand in our region and create time-saving efficiencies for our business community overall. We're thankful to Alaska for its commitment to the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene region!"
Spokane International Airport is proud to announce new daily nonstop service to Everett's @flypainefield on @AlaskaAir! Flights will begin on November 4th. Book your tickets at https://t.co/6BIv4naYm6. #iflyspokane pic.twitter.com/TdiOmxfJ4y— Spokane Airport GEG (@iflyspokane) August 14, 2019