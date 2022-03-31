If you've had an Alaska Airlines flight canceled recently, it could be due to a lack of pilots. Right now, Alaska Airlines pilots across the country are set to picket April 1 as they look to raise awareness about better schedules and job security.
It's important to note that this is not a strike. Pilots will be protesting, on their days off, for these better conditions.
Being that Spokane has destinations fulfilled through Alaska Airlines, we reached out to the airline for comment.
"There are some flight cancellations connected to a shortage of pilots which has created operational challenges," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We notified our guests whose flights have been impacted and apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working as quickly as possible to make things right and get them to their destinations."
Watch our rally and picket LIVE tomorrow!#ValueAlaskaPilots #DoTheRightThing #iFlyAlaska@ALPAPilots @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/Jkau2G8zYr— Alaska Airlines Pilots (@AlaskaPilots) March 31, 2022
In a letter to Alaska Airlines' CEO, pilots said, "We are asking for the same quality-of-life and job security improvements that pilots at other major airlines already enjoy. We are asking that you bring these provisions in line with our peers and for the opportunity to vote on a market-rate contract."
"We understand how important it is to our pilots to secure a new contract," a statement from Alaska Airlines said. "As the negotiations continue, we respect their right to engage in lawfully protected activities to voice their concerns."
It's no secret that the airline industry took a hit during the pandemic.
"It’s also vital for Alaska Airlines to negotiate a deal that allows us to maintain growth and profitability for a strong future," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "It’s crucial we continue to provide all of our employees with competitive pay and benefits as we hire more people, invest in new planes and fly our guests to new destinations."
According to the airline, its been in talks with the Air Line Pilots Association for a new agreement since summer 2019, with a mutual pause during the pandemic. A mediation session is scheduled for later this month.