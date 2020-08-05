SEATTLE, Wash. - Alaska airlines announced Wednesday that all guests must wear a cloth mask or face covering at all times when at an airport of onboard, starting Aug. 7.
In late June, Alaska issued a final notice, in the form of a yellow card, when guests repeatedly disregarded the requirement to wear a mask on board. Going forward, if a guest chooses to not comply with the mask requirement after receiving the yellow card, their travel will be suspended immediately upon landing.
This means any remaining portion of the guest's itinerary will be canceled, including connecting or return flights, along with any future trips that guest has booked. The guest will be given a full refund for any unused travel and will be responsible for making their own travel arrangements from that point.
Masks will be available upon request for those who don't have one.
Acceptable face coverings:
- Face coverings must be made from a cloth or other barrier material that prevents the discharge and release of respiratory droplets from a person's nose or mouth.
Unacceptable face coverings:
- Face coverings with direct exhaust valves.
- Face coverings that do not cover a guest's nose and mouth.
- Face shields without masks.
Alaska will continue to block seats flights through Oct. 31 for physical distancing, while still providing families the opportunity to sit together if requested.
The airline's "peace of mind" travel policy has been extended through Sept. 8, allowing guests to make adjustments to their travel plans with no change or cancellation fees.
According to the airline, nearly 100 actions have been implemented to keep guests and employees safe. For example, flyers must sign-off on a health agreement at check-in, acknowledging their willingness to follow the mask requirement.
Other layers of safety include: Enhanced cleaning of planes between every flight; hospital-grade HEPA air filters; an air filtration system that circulated fresh, outside air into the cabin every three minutes; limited onboard service to reduce interactions; and hand sanitizing stations throughout the flight.
