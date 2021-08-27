Alaska Airlines to support Afghan Airlift Mission

SEATTLE, Wash. - Alaska Airlines sent out a release early Friday morning, saying they'll be supporting evacuations out of Afghanistan.
"Alaska Airlines is honored to support the critical humanitarian airlift mission and the U.S. military as it coordinates the evacuation of individuals and families from Afghanistan," the release said. "Alaska will operate military charter flights to provide transportation within the U. S. and stands ready to provide additional support to the Department of Defense in their mission."
The Seattle-based airline went on to say the images from Kabul are heartbreaking and they mourn the tragic loss of service members and civilians working to bring Americans home, we are humbled to play a small part in aiding those who have served our country.
Alaska Airlines says they are proud to support our military service members and grateful to all our employees who have served our country around the world.