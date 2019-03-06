UPDATE: Alaska Airlines tells KHQ that the captain of flight 738 wasn't feeling well which caused the plane to divert to Spokane. The captain was taken to the hospital once they landed safely.
Officials say there is another pilot on their way from Seattle to take the plane to Kansas City. It should take off within the next hour.
The flight had 64 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants on board.
SPOKANE- Alaska Airlines flight 738 from Seattle to Kansas City diverted to Spokane for a medical emergency Wednesday night.
Spokane International Airport officials say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
