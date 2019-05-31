Wildfires in Alberta are continuing to burn out of control and have grown to over 500,000 acres in size, leading to some more smoke and haze in the Inland Northwest.
The Chuckegg Creek Fire has grown to over 568,000 acres (230,000 hectacres). The fire grew significantly to the south due to hot and dry conditions along with variable gusty winds.
Crews are focusing on establishing containment in priority areas including: north of Highway 58, from Highway 35 to the Peace River, the Paddle Prairie area, and to the east of the Peace River (north of Carcajou) where the fire spotted across last night.
The Jackpot Creek Fire around Steen River also remains out of control at over 61,000 acres.
Northern Lights County has declared a State of Local Emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Keg River and Carcajou. All other previous evacuation orders remain in effect.
Local media outlets are reporting that some 10,000 people have been forced from their homes. A fire ban is and off-highway vehicle restriction is in effect for Alberta.
Smoke continues to push downward towards parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, bringing an early fire-season haze. Air quality in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene is at a moderate level Friday morning, but parts of Montana are seeing quality levels in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" or "Unhealthy" categories.