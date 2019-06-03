Multiple wildfires continue to grow in Alberta, reaching sizes close to 750,000 acres, though the Inland Northwest seems to have gotten a break from the smoke and haze the fires were causing last week.
The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire is approaching 700,000 acres, coming in at 690,785 (279,551 hectacres) in the latest update Sunday evening. The fire remains out of control, but crews did say some scattered rain showers and Sunday's cooler temperatures helped decrease fire activity and allow crews to establish containment in priority areas.
The Jackpot Creek Wildfire also remains out of control at over 60,000 acres. The weather conditions allowed crews to make progress on establishing control lines on Highway 35 and fire activity was reduced in priority areas with lower temperatures.
Alberta Wildfire said the third active wildfire in the High Level Forest Area is considered under control. A map shows the latest fire wildfire status updates.
Monday morning, air qualities around eastern Washington, North Idaho and northwestern Montana were all primarily in the "good" range, while some spots are seeing qualities in the "moderate" range.
The National Weather Service Database is showing strong improvement in surface smoke and vertical smoke integration in the Inland Northwest Monday morning. Most of the smoke from the fire currently appears to be making its way east in the U.S.