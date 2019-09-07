Albertsons is joining the group of companies asking customers to not open carry firearms in their stores.
On Saturday, Albertsons Companies tweeted a statement reading:
"We see our grocery stores as a hub in local communities & we're proud to serve our neighbors. We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers."
According to CNN, Walgreens, CVS Wegmans, Walmart and Kroger have asked the same of their customers.