SPOKANE, WA- On Thursday, January 14th, an alert citizen helped Spokane Police bust two porch pirates for theft.
SPD says the citizen saw two people walking down the street in northeast Spokane carrying packages, removing the contents and leaving the boxes behind.
The citizen looked at the empty boxes and and saw that each package had addresses from different residences on his street. He kept an eye on them while calling police, soon police arrived and arrest the pair of thieves.
The two suspects were identified as 37-year-old Thomas Nollen and 36-year-old Valerye Scraper. Both were arrested for two counts of theft. Nollen was also booked for a felony warrant.
The stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.
