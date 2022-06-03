SPOKANE, Wash. - A vigilant neighbor helped put a stop to what could have been a destructive house fire Friday morning when he sprung into action to fight it himself. 

The neighbor of a home on the corner of S. Ray Street and E. Hartson Ave reportedly heard a propane tank explode when he saw the fire. 

By the time Spokane fire crews arrived on scene, the neighbor had already put out most of the fire with a fire extinguisher and contained it to the exterior of the home. 

There were eight people inside the home, including two toddlers. Everyone was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. 

The home's interior did suffer some smoke damage but there were no signs of damage to the inside. 

