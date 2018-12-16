WENATCHEE, Wash. - Alert citizens in Wenatchee help police apprehend a mail thief and two associates.
According to a press release from the Wenatchee Police Department, someone called police Saturday to report three people inside a Ford SUV were stealing packages off porches in central Wenatchee.
As officers arrived to search for the car, another citizen called to report someone from a car matching the description had just stolen a packaged from their porch.
Immediately after, a third person called to report a package being thrown from a matching car. The address on the package matched the address from the initial report. Inside the package, police found mail from several different locations in the city.
Police were able to find the car and saw additional stolen property in plain view inside the back.
Three people came out of a garage while officers were on the scene. Two were arrested on detainers. The third person, 27-year-old Denise Bolanos, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
According to police, all the stolen mail will be returned to the owners this week.