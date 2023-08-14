Alex Collins
Seattle Seahawks

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Alex Collins, 28, former Seattle Seahawks Running Back, died from a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday night. 

Detectives say the crash happened near West Oakland Park Boulevard on Aug. 13 at 10:20 p.m.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO), Collins was driving his motorcycle eastbound when he struck a woman who was driving westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The impact of the collision caused Collins to enter the rear passenger side window of the SUV and come to a final rest inside the car.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Collins was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this crash are under investigation.

