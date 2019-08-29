Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he finished his last chemotherapy treatment and is preparing for the next season of the show.
According to KDRV, Trebek said, “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now."
Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March.
The American Cancer Society estimates three percent of patients with stage four pancreatic cancer live five years after diagnoses.
Jeopardy! season 36 returns September 9.