GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says all evacuation orders for all three fires in the county today have been lifted.

Last Updated: June 28 at 9 p.m.

Following Tuesday afternoon's Level 3 evacuation alert, fire crews fighting the wildfire east of Soap Lake say they believe they've gotten control of the blaze and are beginning the mop up stage.

Evacuations are still in place at this time.

Last Updated: June 28 at 8 p.m.

People near the Soap Lake wildfire are now being given a Level 3 evacuation alert, which means 'go.'

These areas have now been upgraded to level 3:

Adrian Road S of SR28

areas east of Soap Lake

Additional areas under level 3 alert:

21000 block Rd D.5 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

Level 3 Evacuation means leave immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately.

Grant County Sheriff Kyle Foreman confirmed the fire was at least 300 acres in size.

Anyone in need of sheltering due to the fires, please call 509-237-2598.

Nearby, Ephrata and Quincy have both have wildfires in the 'mop up' stage, meaning fire units have had them largely under control. The fire in Ephrata is estimated to have affected 45 acres, while the one in Quincy affected around 300 acres. At this time, there's no fear of them meeting the Soap Lake fire, but reignition is a possible concern.

A resident in the area sent these photos of the Ephrata fire as they drove through the area:

Previous Coverage:

Those in the following area should evacuate now:

21000 block Rd D.5 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

Level 2 evacuation alert remains in place for:

Adrian Road S of SR28

areas east of Soap Lake

Grant County Sheriff's Office provided the following details about the fire.

It began east of Soap Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and is currently burning towards the east. The dry, rocky terrain has created a high amount of fuel, as well as rough conditions for firefighters to work through. High heat is also a factor.

Level 3 Evacuation means leave immediately. Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately.

Previous Coverage:

According to the alert, there is a significant threat to life or property, and danger levels are rising. Law enforcement officers will be going door-to-door to notify persons of the alert.

Be aware that you may not receive any further notice to leave. And, emergency services may not be able to help you later if you decide to stay.