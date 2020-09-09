UPDATE SEPT. 9, 5:20 PM:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office say all evacuation orders for the Blanchard Area have been lifted.
Hunter Road, Flying Geese and Stone Road are open to residents only.
All other roads are open to normal access.
Residents are asked to use caution and watch out for fire equipment.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 9, 12:48 PM:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced there will be a community meeting Wednesday night at 6 PM at the Blanchard Community Center. The Public is welcome
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 9, 12:18 PM:
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, all restrictions have been lifted for the Blanchard area except for people living near Hunter Road, Flying Geese Way, Stone Road, Stone Road Cutoff, Akre Hights Dr. and all roads that branch from them. These roads are still closed and evacuation orders are still in place.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 8, 1:22 PM:
- High winds have caused the Hunter 2 Fire burning in Bonner County to grow to more than 700 acres in size.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands Fire Information page, the Bonner County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders. Those orders are in place for both sides of Highway 41 south of Roberts Land (junction with Saunders Road, mile 29, down to Blanchard Elk Road/the Stoneridge Resort access road on the south side of the highway) and to the Hunter Road on the north side of Highway 41 in Blanchard.
A type three incident management team is taking over the fire.
Four crews and five engines are enroute to assist ground crews, bulldozers and several rural fire department engines and tankers already fighting the fire.
Fire lines continue to be constructed and improved. Air attack will begin again and continue throughout the rest of Tuesday, September 8.
Five managers and the Conner County Sheriff's Office are assessing the Highway 41 closure.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 9:30 PM:
The Hunter 2 Fire is burning 500 acres northeast of Blanchard near the junction of Hunter Road and Highway 41.
The Idaho Department of Lands said the fire has jumped Highway 41 to the Stoneridge Golf Course.
Two air tankers are on scene helping fight the fire.
Evacuations are being handled by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and are in place for the area of Blanchard Elk Road and Stone Road. Residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 4:30 PM:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is now evacuating people due to the Hunters Fire.
Evacuation are being put into place for the Blanchard residents on the following roads: Stone Road, Stone Road Cutoff, Dolly Sods road, Tower Mtn Rd, Easy St, Akre Heights. East on Hwy 41 from Hunter and North up to N of Redneck Dr.
Avoid the area on Highway 41 from Roberts lane to Blanchard Cutoff (mile post 26 to 28)in Blanchard due to a fire, Highway is closed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 2:00 PM:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is telling people to prepare to evacuate due to a fire in the area.
The fire is near Hunter Road, Bumpy Way, Bullwinkle Drive.
Residents who need to prepare to leave include Blanchard residents, Bullwinkle Drive, Adams Alley, Flying Geese Way, Stone Road Cutoff and Stone road.
