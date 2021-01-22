UPDATE: JAN. 22 AT 4 A.M.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all evacuations have been lifted.
"All those evacuated due to the fire in Warden may return to their homes," was posted on Facebook.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WARDEN, Wash. - Authorities have issued a Level 3 evacuation for all areas west of Road U-SE and south of SR170 in Warden, Washington. The Level 3 evacuation means "get out now!" and residents are being told to leave immediately. This is due to possible risk of an ammonia tank exploding from a fire at the Washington Potato facility in Warden.
A fire broke out at the Washington Potato Processing Plant in Warden Washington Thursday night after a malfunction with a dehydration unit. Firefighters from districts 4 (Warden), 5 (Moses Lake rural), Royal Slope and Adams 5 (Othello) were on scene initially, but after recognizing the threat of a nearby ammonia tank all responders pulled back to a safe distance and triggered the evacuation notice.
The fire continues to burn as authorities wait for more guidance. No injuries have been reported from the fire.
Grant County Sheriff's Office says, "This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay.
Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area.
A hazard threatens your safety and the safety of your family. Local authorities will give you advice about what roads you should take to leave the area.
Emergency services may not be able to help you later if you decide to stay."
This is an ongoing incident and we will post updates as we receive them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.