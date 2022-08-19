WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch.
A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained.
At least 100 firefighters are working the scene along with over a dozen fire trucks and air support.
Last Updated: August 19 at 11:00 a.m.
All 13 Whitman Fire Districts responded to the Wagner Road fire in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan, on Thursday.
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's office, the fire is estimated to be 800 acres and growing. It is burning in cropland and rangeland, and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Level 3 evacuations are in place.
Crews with the Bureau of Land Management are on their way to assist in fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.