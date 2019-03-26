A chance for a Spokane native to be part of history's first all-female spacewalk has been cancelled.
NASA scrapped the plans for the spacewalk originally scheduled for Friday, Mar. 29 featuring Gonzaga Prep grad Anne McClain and fellow Expedition 59 flight engineer Christina Koch, due to spacesuit size issues.
McClain and Koch were scheduled to install lithium-ion batteries on the International Space Station's solar panel Friday, but a discovery was realized during McClain's first spacewalk last week that there aren't enough spacesuits small enough to fit both women.
Nick Hague, who conducted the first spacewalk in the series with McClain, will now take McClain's place alongside Koch for the spacewalk Friday.
“McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso — essentially the shirt of the spacesuit — fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it,” NASA said in a news release.
McClain's next spacewalk is tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 8 with Canadian Space Agency Astronaut David Saint-Jacques. Live streaming will be available for both remaining spacewalks through NASA, with McClain and Saint-Jacques beginning at 5:05 a.m. PT and lasting about seven hours.
Spacewalks are a challenge, but the right equipment makes the job easier! Spacesuits are the most important gear. To get the best fit, we've updated the assignments for our March 29 and April 8 spacewalks outside the @Space_Station. Get more details: https://t.co/AoXmgVqKkJ pic.twitter.com/xrCKdMgFXr— NASA (@NASA) March 25, 2019
𝘈 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦… pic.twitter.com/2fDXJX94wa— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 25, 2019