Portland Airport- Alaska Airlines
Portland Airport (PDX)

PORTLAND, Oreg. - All Alaska and Horizon Airline flights in and out of Seattle and Portland have been canceled until noon, Dec. 23 due to freezing rain and snow. 

According to Alaska Airlines, 270 flights scheduled on Dec. 23 have been canceled in and out of Seattle and Portland. In Seattle, flights may be significantly delayed as the airline is allowing extra time to deice the aircrafts. 

There may be additional cancelations and delays if weather doesn't improve. To learn more about travel policies to and from Seattle and Portland, click here.

