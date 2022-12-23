All flights in and out of Seattle and Portland have been canceled until noon, Dec. 23 due to freezing rain and snow.

PORTLAND, Oreg. -According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open after being de-iced. Operations will continue to be limited depending on the weather.

Safety remains their top priority. Travelers should continue to monitor their flights for any updates. 

Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.

All Alaska and Horizon Airline flights in and out of Seattle and Portland have been canceled until at least noon, Dec. 23 due to freezing rain and snow. 

According to FlightAware, 440 Seattle flights scheduled on Dec. 23 have been canceled due to winter weather conditions. There may be additional cancelations and delays if weather conditions don't improve.

Alaska Airlines officials at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are asking those at the airport to stay there as the outside conditions are too dangerous. 

To learn more about Alaska and Horizon Airlines travel policies to and from Seattle and Portland, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

