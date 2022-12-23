...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to
15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is
possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27.
Snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches. Light ice accumulations
overnight over the Palouse will produce a light glaze.
* WHERE...Pullman, Uniontown, Potlatch, Cheney, Downtown Spokane,
Spokane Valley, Plummer, Worley, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La
Crosse, Davenport, Colfax, Post Falls, Hayden, Oakesdale,
Rockford, Genesee, Moscow, Airway Heights, Tekoa, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wintry precipitation will occur across the Inland Northwest
Friday and through the Christmas holiday weekend.
For Friday and Friday night, widespread light snow will fall
across the Palouse, Spokane area, and the central and southern
Idaho Panhandle with lowland accumulations generally between 2
and 4 inches.
On Saturday, light snow on Saturday will transition to to light
freezing rain. Light ice accumulations will be possible in places
like Spokane, Couer d'Alene, Silver Valley, and the Palouse on
Saturday and Saturday night.
Next week, warmer and rainy weather will cause snow to melt
across southeast Washington and southern and central Idaho
Panhandle. Rises will occur on rivers and streams including
Paradise Creek at Moscow, Latah Creek in souther Spokane county,
Asotin Creek in southeast Washington, Lawyer Creek in Lewis
county, and Lapwai Creek in Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Since
many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur.
Minor field and urban flooding will be another concern in areas of
poor drainage.
