UPDATED ON THURSDAY, FEB. 20 AT 5:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The second pair of Coronavirus patients have arrived in Spokane and are being treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The patients arrived on a private flight that landed at the Spokane Airport. The patients were met by medical crews on the runway and transported to the hospital. They were not taken any where near the public terminal at the airport.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The first of two flights of Coronavirus patients has now landed in Spokane.
Spokane International Airport spokesman Todd Woodard confirms that an unknown number of patients were transported from the airport to a special treatment unit at Sacred Heart Hospital around 11 a.m.
Sacred Heart and Spokane Regional Health District officials have since confirmed that two patients have arrived and are in stable condition, and two more are expected to arrive this afternoon. There were originally five patients expected in the announcement on Wednesday evening.
While Woodard could not provide details on where the patients originated, KHQ has been able to identify the arrival of two medical flights from McClellan Airfield, just outside Sacramento, that coincides with when the patients were seen leaving the airport for the hospital.
The private jet, which touched down around 10:45 this morning, is registered to Seattle-based Medflight One LLC. A second private aircraft took off from the same airfield bound for Spokane and landed just a few minutes earlier: it's registered to Jet Logistics, a business partner of Medflight One.
The patients who arrived here had been originally housed at Travis Air Force Base, according to Sacred Heart officials; Travis AFB is where more than 150 passengers from the infected cruise ship Diamond Princess have been quarantined. The base has also been where Americans previously evacuated from China, where the virus originated, had been under observation.
Another flight from McClellan also registered to Jet Logistics is due to arrive at Spokane International around 4pm today. Breean Beggs, Spokane City Council President and a member of the Board at Sacred Heart, told KHQ that this flight will also be carrying patients. Hospitalization for coronavirus requires a minimum of two weeks treatment, per federal health guidelines.
Woodard stressed to KHQ that the flights this morning were handled through the airport's charter terminal, which is physically separate from the main terminal at the airport. He also said that the patients and their belongings were all handled by the charter agencies and medical staff, rather than regular airport workers.
