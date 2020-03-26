Today is by far the best day of the week. Remember, you are still allowed to get outside and take a walk around the neighborhood just make sure you are still practicing social distancing. It is definitely the day to take advantage of the fresh air with mostly dry conditions in place. We will see decreasing cloud coverage leading to sunshine. At times, it is expected to be a bit breezy. Temperatures will try to hit the upper 40's before dipping to the low 30's with mostly cloudy skies expected tonight.
For your Friday the chance of unsettled weather looks to continue with the possibility for some showers. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow level to be about 3300ft in the afternoon. If we are not seeing showers we will see cloudy skies. Winds should be a bit lighter than today. The opportunity for active weather continues into next week. The silver lining is we have a warming trend on the horizon for next week!
