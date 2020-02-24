WEIPPE, Idaho - After finding out the news that Tyra Ruberti's nephews, three-year-old twin boys Shawn and John, had died in a house fire in Weippe last week, she just wanted to scream.
"Tragedy happens in life... this is something unlike anything I have experienced...it's not supposed to happen innocent boys and girls," Ruberti said.
Ruberti said that the boys were full of life. She described them as monkey boys, wild country boys. She said that Shawn was a sweet, loving boy, whereas his twin John was quiet and a boy's boy.
"They were both different since the day they were born, but they were best friends," Ruberti said.
She also said that the family has found comfort that the boys spent their last moments together.
Ruberti said that their family is so thankful for all the support they have received from the family.
If you would like to donate, you can do so directly through the Lewis Clark Credit Union under the name Hannah Heuth or on their GoFundMe page HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.