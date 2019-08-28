UPDATE on AUGUST 28, 2019 at 5:26 PM:
VANTAGE, Wash. - The far left lane of westbound I-90 near Vantage has reopened as fire crews work to put out a fully engulfed hay truck fire near mile post 132.
The other lanes of westbound I-90 are still closed, but traffic is no longer being diverted off the interstate. All eastbound lanes are also open.
According to a Twitter post made by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the driver of the hay truck was able to get out of the truck in time.
No injuries were reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
VANTAGE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound Interstate 90 and the left eastbound lane are closed at Vantage due to a fully engulfed hay truck fire near milepost 132.
Fire crews are working to put out the hay truck and an adjacent brush fire that was started by the truck fire.
Westbound traffic is being redirected to Vantage Highway through the town of Vantage.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.