Right lane of westbound I-90 blocked near Fourth of July Pass

Courtesy of Idaho State Police

Update:

All lanes of westbound I-90 near Fourth of July Pass have reopened following a non-injury crash Sunday.

According to the Idaho State Police, all lanes are back open, but traffic is still slow-moving through the area.

Previous Coverage:

Troopers and crews are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-90 near Fourth of July Pass.

According to the Idaho State Police, the non-injury crash happened at milepost 31 near Rose Lake. One lane of I-90 is still blocked.

Drivers should expect delays.

__

Westbound lanes of I-90 near Fourth of July Pass are blocked due to a crash.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the road is blocked about 11 miles west of the Pinehurst area.

Drivers should expect delays if they're heading for that area.

Tags

KHQ Local News Web Producer

Recommended for you