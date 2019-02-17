Update:
All lanes of westbound I-90 near Fourth of July Pass have reopened following a non-injury crash Sunday.
According to the Idaho State Police, all lanes are back open, but traffic is still slow-moving through the area.
Previous Coverage:
Troopers and crews are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-90 near Fourth of July Pass.
According to the Idaho State Police, the non-injury crash happened at milepost 31 near Rose Lake. One lane of I-90 is still blocked.
Drivers should expect delays.
__
Westbound lanes of I-90 near Fourth of July Pass are blocked due to a crash.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the road is blocked about 11 miles west of the Pinehurst area.
Drivers should expect delays if they're heading for that area.