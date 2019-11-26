This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
6:42 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes of I-90 have now reopened following a massive string of crashes involving between 50 and 100 vehicles.
6:35 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol estimates between 50 and 100 vehicles were involved in crashes on Tuesday in about a four-mile span of Interstate 90.
No serious injuries or fatalities were reported by six people were taken to the hospital.
A Spokane Transit Authority bus also help transport approximately 30 people to Shriners to get warm.
5:32 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - All westbound lanes of I-90 have reopened west of Spokane after a fast-moving snow squall lead to a massive string of crashes.
The right eastbound lane of I-90 remains closed at milepost 274, four miles west of Spokane.
According to Washington State Patrol, at one time during this incident, all available tow trucks were in use.
4:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane County Fire District 10, westbound I-90 has reopened after 60-70 vehicles were involved in several crashes.
Eastbound lanes remain closed.
Calls about the crash first started coming in around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and it took up the roadway from Highway 2 to Medical Lake.
Five people were taken to the hospital with intermediate injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
I-90 is clear between Spokane and Spokane International Airport.
3:13 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane County Fire District 10's Deputy Chief, there were 60-70 vehicles involved in multiple crashes on I-90 near Geiger Blvd. Tuesday.
A total of five people have been taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
Others are being taken to Shriner Temple.
Traffic is expected to be impacted by the crashes for the next 3 to 4 hours.
2:50 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic is moving slowly in the right, westbound lane of I-90 near Geiger.
Drivers should expect very long delays.
2:30 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple vehicle collisions have been reported on both directions of I-90 near the Geiger Interchange due to snow.
According to Washington State Patrol, the roadways are very icy in the area.
Westbound I-90 is completely blocked and eastbound I-90 is partially blocked.
There is no current ETA on when the roadways will reopen.
