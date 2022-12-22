CWD

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG).

As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of which have been in hunting Unit 14, between Riggins and Grangeville in the Slate Creek drainage.

According to IDFG, nine white-tailed deer and three mule deer have tested positive in the unit. In 2021, three white-tailed deer, two mule deer and one elk tested positive in Unit 14.

Samples are still being tested from the CWD management zone (Units 14 and 15) as well as other areas of the state.

If you are awaiting test results, you can see if they are available here. Results can take up to four to six weeks. If results come back positive, Idaho Fish and Game staff will contact you to provide next steps

