UPDATE: AUGUST 6 AT 1:00 P.M.
The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office declared the six officers involved in the deadly shooting of Shawn McCoy were justified in their use of force in January.
McCoy was wanted for the murder of Joseph Buskirk in December of 2020. Officers followed his vehicle and attempted to make a stop, according to a release from Spokane County.
Officers had McCoy surrounded, ordering him to show his hands. He exited his vehicle "rapidly" with a firearm in one hand, which he fired at police.
Investigators later found a 9mm handgun and bullet near McCoy's body.
The officers who returned fire, SPD Sgt. Austin, Cpl. Guzzo, and Officers Heuett, Lynch, Fabian and Brooks, will not face any charges.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
After the Spokane Police Department released the names of six officers involved in the shooting death of a homicide suspect, the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) said a loaded handgun was found next to where the suspect was shot.
SIIR said the suspect was identified as 36-year-old Shawn McCoy.
McCoy was a homicide suspect from a shooting incident that occurred on December 27. SPD had been granted probable cause to arrest McCoy.
SIIR Team Investigators continue to identify and interview witnesses, review body camera footage, and process evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, who has not already been contacted by law enforcement, is asked to contact Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125.